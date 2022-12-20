Guwahati

Guwahati: Tiger Scare at Umananda Temple; Ferry Services Suspended

Sources said that leopard had been on a prowl near the mandir premises, giving devotees a scare.
Terror has gripped among the devotees of Umananda Temple after an adult tiger reportedly strayed inside the river islet on Tuesday morning. 

Sources said that the tiger had been on a prowl near the mandir premises, giving devotees a scare. 

It is learned that the tiger swam across the River Brahmaputra and reached the river islet a few hours ago. 

Meanwhile, a search operation has been initiated to track the tiger and cage him before he does any harm. 

The ferry services have also been suspended in light of the incident, sources further informed.

