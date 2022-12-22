Guwahati: Major Crimes Last Night Rock City, New CP Has This To Say

The incident at Khanapara where a youth dragged a woman by her hair, cannot be termed as an incident of road rage, said Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Borah on Thursday.

The newly appointed Commissioner of Guwahati Police, Borah said, “The incident should not be termed as one including performing dangerous stunts or that of road rage. A youth passed lewd gestures and outraged the modesty of the woman.”

He said, “The incident took place after the woman objected to his advances. Meanwhile, we have seized the vehicle that belonged to him.”

However, the culprit is on the run, added CP Borah, assuring that search for him is on.

Diganta Borah then turned his attention to other incidents including the case of ragging at the Assam Engineering Institute and the theft of a car from the premises of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

On the case of ragging, he said, “We have arrested four people based on the complaint registered by the victim. However, we only have facts connecting two of them to the case so far.”

Borah then addressed the incident of theft saying, “We received information of the theft of a Bolero vehicle from in front of the Legislative Assembly. In connection with the matter, we are questioning the driver of the car for details.”

“We have retrieved the CCTV footages of the area where the car was parked. We are also looking into where all the car travelled throughout the day,” he added.

Furthermore, he assured that constant discussions are taking place over the rising crimes and how to tackle it.

It may be noted that in a harrowing incident, a miscreant dragged a woman by her hair from his car in Guwahati’s Khanapara on Wednesday after she rejected his advances.