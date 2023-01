A major fire broke out in Guwahati's Paltan Bazar area on Wednesday causing much damage to several business establishments.

According to reports, at least eight shops and other business establishments have been gutted in the fire.

The incident took place at Jain Gali in Paltan Bazar, several reports confirmed.

However, so far the source of the fire has not been established. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Further details in this regard are awaited.