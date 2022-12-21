Guwahati: Major Op Against Drunk Driving Carried Out

A major operation against drunk driving was undertaken jointly by the traffic and police departments in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Officials informed that the operation was undertaken ahead of the festive year-end season with cases of drunken driving causing accidents rising in this time of the year.

The police departments also urged picnic goers to not indulge in drinking and then driving on the roads.

According to reports, the operation began following orders from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take a tough stance against traffic rule violators.

Moreover, the police departments have also urged citizens to clear their vehicle taxes before December 31.

In addition, they are also urged to renew the necessary documents in that time with police checking set to get stricter ahead of the year-end.

It may be noted that the District Transport Department conducted an operation against traffic rule violators in Guwahati, earlier in November.

The operation was carried out particularly against drinking and driving and traffic violators in the city. Several violators were fined during the operation.

The operation was conducted to prevent frequent road accidents that are happening in the state.

The department had also threatened to be more stringent if the violators are found driving under the influence of alcohol.