Guwahati: Man Locked Inside Hotel Bathroom, Alleges Negligence of Staff

In a shocking incident, a person was allegedly locked up inside a bathroom of a hotel in Guwahati’s Rukmini Gaon for about an hour.

The victim man has been identified as Jogen Bonia of Tezpur.

As per reports, Bonia was locked inside the bathroom of Hotel Autumn Crocus in Rukmini Gaon for about an hour on Friday night.

According to Bonia, the bathroom door accidently locked from outside after he entered into it. Afterhe realized that he was trapped inside the bathroom, he tried to break open the door but failed.

Bonia then tried to reach out to the ventilator and shout for help. He sustained minor injuries while trying to break open the ventilator to find a route to escape. After around 50 minutes of shouting, the hotel authorities arrived at his room and rescued him.

Meanwhile, Bonia has blamed the hotel staff for their negligence towards customers and has also lodged an FIR at the police station regarding the incident.

He had come to Guwahati to meet his daughter who is currently pursuing her studies in the city.