Guwahati: Miscreant Transports Dead Body In Cab, Dumps It On City Outskirts

In a sensational incident, a miscreant allegedly transported a dead body in an Uber cab from Guwahati discreetly and later dumped it on the city outskirts at Kamalpur area.

This was informed by the Uber driver himself who was threatened of dire consequences at gun point if he informed the police of the incident.

He said that the miscreant had booked the cab offline from Rukminigaon area and loaded a suspicious looking bag into the trunk of the cab.

The miscreant, identified as one Hitesh Das, then asked the cab driver to drive towards Kamalpur where he dumped the bag deep inside the jungle.

Upon enquiring about the contents of the bag, the accused said that he had shot a man dead and the body was in the bag. He also threatened the driver to not spill the beans.

With no other choice, the driver complied and dropped him off in the city. He however reached Dispur police station soon after and narrated the whole incident to them.

Following this, the police traced the accused and took him into custody.

It is learned that Das is an auto rickshaw driver by profession and hails from Nilpur in Nalbari district.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.