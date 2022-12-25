Guwahati

Guwahati: 4 Notorious Criminals Arrested during Police Op

At least four notorious criminals were arrested during Assam Police operation in Guwahati on Sunday.
The recovered items during Police operation
The recovered items during Police operation
Pratidin Bureau

At least four notorious criminals were arrested during Assam Police operation in Guwahati on Sunday.

According to sources, the city police carried out operation against criminals in various locations including Noonmati, Satgaon, Panikhaiti, Gorchuk and so on and arrested the notorious criminals.

The arrested criminals have been identified as Pankaj Das, Biswajit Tumung and Biplap Das.

The police recovered several items including one pistol, 12 stolen motorcycles, 13 mobile phones and many objectionable documents.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested one woman drug peddler from Bharalumukh.

The police seized 40 grams heroin and 40kg cannabis from her possession.

Also Read
Severe Punishment Should Be Given To NRC Anomalies Accused: AASU Chief

For the past few days, the city police have been conducting several operations in the city to prevent criminal activities and arrest the criminals involved in crimes.

Last Friday, the police recovered several stolen items during raid conducted at Pan Bazar, Paltan Bazar, Latasil and Geetanagar.

The items recovered included vehicles, mobile phones, drugs, cash, iron rods and cameras and arrested several criminals who were involved in robbery, drugs peddling and so on.

Also Read
Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Co-Actor Sheezan Khan Sent to 4-Day Police Custody
Guwahati police
Notorious Criminals

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com