Guwahati: 2 Poachers Held, Animal Parts Seized

Two poachers were detained during an operation carried out by the forest department in Guwahati late on Tuesday night.
According to reports, the raid was carried out in the Guwahati range of Khanamukh Forest Division today. The poachers were detained and several body parts of animals were recovered from their possession.
Officials identified those apprehended during the raid as Santosh Kumar Gupta and Sangeet Gupta.
Meanwhile, Tiger bones and nails were among the several items recovered from their possession, added officials.
Further legal action will be initiated against the accused, they said.
It may be noted that two poachers were apprehended with a rhino horn at Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district on January 13.
Acting of specific inputs, the police conducted and operation nabbed the two accused at Hatigaon area and recovered a rhino horn from their possession.
The arrested individuals had been identified as Abdul Ali and Kusum Ali, both hailing from Misa near Hatigaon tea estate.
It was however unclear they have the rhino horn in their possession. Poaching angle has not ruled out, police said.
Earlier on January 12, three suspected animal poachers were arrested with wild animal parts at Pengeri in Assam’s Tinsukia district along the Assam-Arunachal border.
The trio had been identified as Anil Koya, Jugnu Orang and Turku Munda. Based on intelligence inputs, a team of police led by the deputy superintendent of police of Tinsukia conducted an operation and seized several animal parts and hunting rifles.
The seized items include four handmade rifles, wild animal skin and three antlers’ heads.
An investigation to unearth further linkages is on. Last month, Assam police apprehended three poachers at Digboi.
Those arrested had been identified as Ramayan Gorh, Dhona Gorh and Pranab Phukan. Police seized venison meat and hunting rifle from their possession.