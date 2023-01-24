Guwahati: 2 Poachers Held, Animal Parts Seized

Two poachers were detained during an operation carried out by the forest department in Guwahati late on Tuesday night.

According to reports, the raid was carried out in the Guwahati range of Khanamukh Forest Division today. The poachers were detained and several body parts of animals were recovered from their possession.

Officials identified those apprehended during the raid as Santosh Kumar Gupta and Sangeet Gupta.

Meanwhile, Tiger bones and nails were among the several items recovered from their possession, added officials.

Further legal action will be initiated against the accused, they said.

It may be noted that two poachers were apprehended with a rhino horn at Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district on January 13.

Acting of specific inputs, the police conducted and operation nabbed the two accused at Hatigaon area and recovered a rhino horn from their possession.

The arrested individuals had been identified as Abdul Ali and Kusum Ali, both hailing from Misa near Hatigaon tea estate.