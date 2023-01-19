Guwahati Police Arrest 'Phir Hera Pheri' Inspired Scamster From Badarpur

Guwahati police on Thursday apprehended a scamster from Badarpur under Assam’s Cachar district.

Sources said that the scamster, identified as Samuddin Ahmed, allegedly duped several people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of returning the money with double interest.

Ahmed allegedly asked for the money in a bid to invest in his business venture. However, after receiving the money, Ahmed went dark and was unreachable.

Following several complaints, Dispur police sprung into action and nabbed the scamster from Badarpur.

Police said that Ahmed had duped people of around Rs 10 lakh as of yet.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections was registered against him. Further questioning is underway.

It may be mentioned that the case is quite similar to that of the Bollywood movie 'Phir Hera Pheri' wherein Akshay Kumar's character along with Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal were duped of crores of rupees on the pretext of doubling the money in 25 days.

Last month, a fraudster was arrested from Darrang district of Assam for allegedly duping people in the pretext of providing jobs.

The fraudster was arrested from Kharupetia area where had come to siphon the money from a woman who he had promised a job for.

The fraudster has been identified as Bilal Hussain, hailing from Siyalmari in Dalgaon.