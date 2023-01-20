Guwahati Police Busts 4-Member ATM Robbers Gang

Guwahati city police on Friday apprehended a gang of thieves involved in ATM robberies across multiple parts of Assam.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Lutfor Rahman, Aminul Haque, Hanifur Rahman and Saidul Islam.

Sources said that the gang was involved in robbing people of lakhs of rupees at several ATMs located across the state.

The gang mostly targeted women and old persons, sources further informedm

Notably, there are many cases registered against the arrested persons in various police stations.

In Dispur police station alone, the gang has over 10 cases registered against them, police said.

Further investigation is on.