Guwahati Police Open Fire at Two Suspected Thieves

Assam Police open fired at two suspected thieves in Guwahati on Friday.

According to sources, the incident occurred near Geetanagar where the suspected thieves, identified as Mukesh Kumar and Gaurav Paul, sustained bullet injuries after police open fired at them.

The thieves were arrested by Geetanagar police and were shot at while they tried to escape police custody.

Following the incident, they were immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Interacting with the media, injured Mukesh Kumar said, “Few days back one of my family members bought a new phone. We inserted one SIM that was registered with my name. Later, the police asked us to reach police station and questioned us regarding the phone. Then I don’t what happened and the police shot us. I didn’t try to escape, was just sitting at one place.”

GMCH official informed that the injured are being treated at the hospital and will be discharged as soon as they recover.