Guwahati Police Recover 9 Stolen Bikes

Pratidin Bureau

At least nine stolen bikes were recovered in an operation conducted by Guwahati Police on Thursday morning.

According to sources, the city carried out operation at several locations in Guwahati when the stolen bikes were recovered.

The police arrested three accused in connection to the recovery of the nine stolen bikes.

The raid was carried out at Sontali, Malibari and Samaria.

Last Monday, Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered a large number of stolen mobile phones at Guwahati railway station. 

As many as 39 stolen mobile phones were recovered from a Rajdhani express train during an operation conducted based on specific information. 

Along with the phones, ganja weighing around 21 kg was also recovered. 

One person, identified as Saidur Ansaari, was arrested in connection to the seizure. According to information, the stolen phones and the ganja were being transported from Dibrugarh to Bihar.

Guwahati police

