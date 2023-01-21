Guwahati Police Seizes Ganja Worth Rs 1 Cr at Jorabat, 2 Held

In a massive haul, the Guwahati Police seized ganja worth Rs 1 crore and arrested two persons in connection to this in Jorabat on Saturday.

According to the police, 101 kg of marijuana was seized from a truck in Jorabat area in the outskirts of Guwahati.

Based on a tip off, a special team of Guwahati Police led by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Joint Commissioner of Police intercepted a truck bearing Himachal Pradesh's registration number HP 62 B 5088 in Jorabat.

The truck was coming from Tripura and was travelling towards Bihar.

The marijuana was hidden in the roof of the truck. The police had to break open the truck's roof to seize the drugs.

"During thorough checking, we have recovered and seized 101 kg of marijuana from the truck which was coming from Tripura and going to North India," Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

The arrested persons who are the driver and conductor have been identified as the Pranab Kumar Jamatia and Bodh Sadhan Jamatia.