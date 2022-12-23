Guwahati Police Recover Stolen Items During Raid

Several stolen items were recovered during a raid carried out by the Guwahati Police on Friday.

According to sources, the city police conducted raid at various locations in Guwahati including Pan Bazar, Paltan Bazar, Latasil, Geetanagar and so on.

During the operation several criminals involved in robbery, drugs, etc. were arrested.

The police recovered stolen vehicles, mobile phones, drugs, cash, iron rods, camera and many more in the raid.

Yesterday, one person was held with huge quantity of drugs during a raid carried out by Crime Branch.

The crime branch conducted raids at several locations including Ulubari, Pub Sarania, Gandhi Basti, and seized huge quantity of drugs.

More than 150 containers filled with drugs were seized during the raid and one peddler, identified as Kamrul Zaman, was arrested.

It was established that Zaman was involved in several robbery incidents.