Guwahati: Property Worth Lakhs Gutted In Fire At Lokhra

A major fire broke out at a residential property in Guwahati’s Lokhra area on Sunday causing damages worth lakhs.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the rented house of Archana Terangpi. Flames engulfed everything in the house and burnt them down to ashes.

Following the incident, a cylinder explosion was also reported by locals, as a result of the fire. Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the incident took place at a time when no one was at home.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot and they were able to douse the fire after much struggles.

Officials present at the spot informed that they suspect an electrical short circuit to be the reason behind the fire outbreak.

Damages to property were estimated to be in lakhs, the officials further added.

It may be noted that a tense situation prevailed following several cylinder explosions resulting from a fire breakout at a house in Guwahati’s Kahilipara area yesterday.

The incident was reported from a house in Jotia. The residence where the fire broke out is located near a petrol pump, adding to the tension.