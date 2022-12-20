Guwahati: Rabindra Bhawan To Be Demolished, Built Again

The iconic Rabindra Bhawan, located at Ambari in Guwahati, will be torn down and rebuilt, reports stated on Tuesday.

According to those reports, the cultural center of the city and the state art gallery that hosts theatres and plays alike, along with exhibitions and varied other kinds of events, has been undergoing renovation for some time.

However, the state government will rebuild the center with better infrastructure. Currently, Rabindra Bhawan is closed for the general public.

The cultural department of the Assam government will undertake the rebuilding of Rabindra Bhawan. No further details have emerged yet regarding further course of action.