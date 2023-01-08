Guwahati Railway Green Golf Club Bags ‘The BORBHAG Cup’

The second edition of the Inter Club Golf Tournament ‘The BORBHAG Cup’ was held on Sunday at GTA in Tezpur.
The tournament witnessed participation from eight clubs across the country bringing together 96 Golfers.
The winner of The BORBHAG Cup 2023 was Guwahati Railway Green. The members of the team were SN Choudhury, Sanjay Choudhury, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Gautam Borkakati and Kaushik Baruah.
Meanwhile, Misa Golf Club was the runner up for 2023. The members of the team included Jakir Hussain, Raghav Shukla, Anshu Shukla, Chandan Saikia and Ajau Sukla.
The following are the category-wise winners:
Best Gross: 0-30
Winner: Mr. Jakir Hussain
Runners Up: Col R. S Bhandari
Best Net 0-30
Winner: Johanan Ramnong
Runner Up: Col. SK Teri
Stable ford 0-9
Winner: Mr. Sanjib Jaiswal
Runner Up: Mr. Bhaku Kumar
Stable ford 10-17
Winner: Col. Lt Col Kuldeep Gahlot
Runner Up: Col N.P.S Raghav
Stable ford 18-24
Winner: Col. M Sagir Ali
Runner Up: Lt. Col Amar Nath
Pro Gross
Winner: Mr Monuj Bhumiz.
Runner Up: Mr Deben Bhumiz
Ladies Gross (0-30)
Winner: Khanshree Brahma
Runner Up: Ooma Tewari Tariang
Skill Prizes:
Closest to the pin : Sanjiv jaiswal
Straightest drive : Amit Suklabaidya
Longest drive : Col. R.S. Bhandari
The Tournament saw a total of 96 golfers including 14 Professionals, representing the following Clubs:
GTA Golf Club
Airforce Tezpur
MP GC
Laitkor Golf Course
Misa Polo Club
Repta golf Club
Jorhat Jorhat Gymkhana
Amingaon Golf Club and
Shillong Golf Club
Instituted in 2021, The BORBHAG Cup is an effort of blending heritage with the modern world, augmenting & promoting existing infrastructure, and building platforms through sports that contribute to a spirit of camaraderie. Sports has a transformational power and with increasing focus on golf – we believe the Northeast region has the potential to compete on a global platform – both in terms of talent and developing world class facilities.
The Inter Club Golf Tournament is an effort by a dedicated group of golfers in their continued quest to popularise the game in Northeast India. The Inaugural Tournament, held in 2021 initially envisioned with Clubs from Assam, saw participation from four states of the region. It was held on 3rd January 2021 at Misa Polo Club, Assam when a total of more than 88 golfers from seven teams participated. These were Guwahati Railway, Guwahati Repta, ONGC Golf Club Nazira, Dimapur Club, Tezpur GTA Club, Jorhat Gymkhana Club and Misa Polo Club.