Guwahati Railway Green Golf Club Bags ‘The BORBHAG Cup’

The second edition of the Inter Club Golf Tournament ‘The BORBHAG Cup’ was held on Sunday at GTA in Tezpur.

The tournament witnessed participation from eight clubs across the country bringing together 96 Golfers.

The winner of The BORBHAG Cup 2023 was Guwahati Railway Green. The members of the team were SN Choudhury, Sanjay Choudhury, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Gautam Borkakati and Kaushik Baruah.

Meanwhile, Misa Golf Club was the runner up for 2023. The members of the team included Jakir Hussain, Raghav Shukla, Anshu Shukla, Chandan Saikia and Ajau Sukla.

The following are the category-wise winners:

Best Gross: 0-30

Winner: Mr. Jakir Hussain

Runners Up: Col R. S Bhandari

Best Net 0-30

Winner: Johanan Ramnong

Runner Up: Col. SK Teri

Stable ford 0-9

Winner: Mr. Sanjib Jaiswal

Runner Up: Mr. Bhaku Kumar

Stable ford 10-17

Winner: Col. Lt Col Kuldeep Gahlot

Runner Up: Col N.P.S Raghav

Stable ford 18-24

Winner: Col. M Sagir Ali

Runner Up: Lt. Col Amar Nath

Pro Gross

Winner: Mr Monuj Bhumiz.

Runner Up: Mr Deben Bhumiz

Ladies Gross (0-30)

Winner: Khanshree Brahma

Runner Up: Ooma Tewari Tariang

Skill Prizes:

Closest to the pin : Sanjiv jaiswal

Straightest drive : Amit Suklabaidya

Longest drive : Col. R.S. Bhandari

The Tournament saw a total of 96 golfers including 14 Professionals, representing the following Clubs: