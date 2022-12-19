Guwahati: Ram Nath Kovind Arrives To Attend Sadin-Pratidin Achiever Awards 2022

Former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on Monday arrived in Guwahati to attend the Achiever Awards 2022 event organised by Sadin-Pratidin Group at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) auditorium.

The former President was greeted by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati upon his landing. He arrived with former first lady Savita Kovind.

The Assam CM will be alongside Ram Nath Kovind to attend the event as the chief guests. Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma informed of the former president’s arrival and wished for his pleasant stay.

He tweeted, “Glad to welcome former President Shri @ramnathkovind ji and former First Lady Smt Savita Kovind ji, both of whom arrived at LGBI Airport, Guwahati to attend an event organised by Pratidin media group in the city. Hope both of you have a pleasant stay in our State.”