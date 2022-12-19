Guwahati: Ram Nath Kovind Arrives To Attend Sadin-Pratidin Achiever Awards 2022

Former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on Monday arrived in Guwahati to attend the Achiever Awards 2022 event organised by Sadin-Pratidin Group at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) auditorium.
The former President was greeted by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati upon his landing. He arrived with former first lady Savita Kovind.
The Assam CM will be alongside Ram Nath Kovind to attend the event as the chief guests. Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma informed of the former president’s arrival and wished for his pleasant stay.
He tweeted, “Glad to welcome former President Shri @ramnathkovind ji and former First Lady Smt Savita Kovind ji, both of whom arrived at LGBI Airport, Guwahati to attend an event organised by Pratidin media group in the city. Hope both of you have a pleasant stay in our State.”
It may be noted that the eighth edition of the Achiever Awards under the patronage of the Sadin-Pratidin Group will be held today at USTM auditorium. The event will begin from 3 pm.
Several noted personalities like academicians, educationists, intellectuals and members of political parties and organizations will be a part of the event.
Men and women, who have excelled in their different walks of life and have worked towards the betterment of the society, will be felicitated during the award function.
In addition, several journalists who have had an impact on the society with their reporting will also be presented with awards.
Last year, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had attended as the guest of honour alongside the Assam CM. The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein was also present as the special guest.
Litterateur Rongbong Terang was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award last time out for his contributions in the field of literature.