Guwahati Residents Polluting City: Ashok Singhal

Assam irrigation minister Ashok Singhal on Tuesday admitted that illegal boring activities are rampant in Guwahati.
Singhal said, “There is a lot of unauthorized boring going on all over Guwahati. The city is polluted by the same people who live here.”
The Assam irrigation minister was speaking at a convention of Central Ground Water Board underway at Hotel Vivanta in Guwahati. Ashok Singhal initiated the proceedings of the one-day convention today.
He was joined by the representatives of seven northeastern states at the convention where a review meeting was reportedly held on the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayi Yojana (PMKSY), Har Khet Ko Paani (HKKP) – Ground Water (GW) scheme.
The Assam minister said, “Groundwater levels are declining at an alarming rate across India. In the past year, several tests have been conducted in this regard.”
Singhal further said, “Of these experiments, we have and will continue to hold discussions on the successful aspects.”
He concluded by mentioning about illegal boring going on across Guwahati, saying that it was the residents who are responsible for the pollution.
Earlier in December 2022, Ashok Singhal, who also holds the portfolio of housing and urban affairs said that an eviction drive will be conducted in the city in connection to the ‘Mission Flood-Free Guwahati’ initiative.
Singhal had said, “Eviction drive will be conducted soon in Guwahati at locations where people have illegally encroached lands near rivers and streams.”
The minister blamed the citizens of Guwahati for the artificial flood and water logging that occurs every time there is heavy downpour in the city.
He said, “Various steps have been taken to make the city flood-free including desilting of Bahini River that flows through the southern part of Guwahati and Laksmi stream.”
The minister informed about the developmental project for construction of guard wall in Bharalu River. Meanwhile, desilting of drainage has started in various parts of Guwahati, he added.