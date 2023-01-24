Guwahati Residents Polluting City: Ashok Singhal

Assam irrigation minister Ashok Singhal on Tuesday admitted that illegal boring activities are rampant in Guwahati.

Singhal said, “There is a lot of unauthorized boring going on all over Guwahati. The city is polluted by the same people who live here.”

The Assam irrigation minister was speaking at a convention of Central Ground Water Board underway at Hotel Vivanta in Guwahati. Ashok Singhal initiated the proceedings of the one-day convention today.

He was joined by the representatives of seven northeastern states at the convention where a review meeting was reportedly held on the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayi Yojana (PMKSY), Har Khet Ko Paani (HKKP) – Ground Water (GW) scheme.

The Assam minister said, “Groundwater levels are declining at an alarming rate across India. In the past year, several tests have been conducted in this regard.”

Singhal further said, “Of these experiments, we have and will continue to hold discussions on the successful aspects.”

He concluded by mentioning about illegal boring going on across Guwahati, saying that it was the residents who are responsible for the pollution.