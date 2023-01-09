Guwahati: Satgaon PS Constable Reserve Closed For Asking Bribe

A police constable at the Satgaon Police Station in Guwahati was on Monday closed to reserve for allegedly seeking bribe from a woman and trying to hurt her.
According to reports, the police constable had demanded money from a woman in the name of settling a case.
The tainted cop was identified as Nripen Kalita. The victim woman also alleged that Kalita tried to kill her when she refused to pay.
Meanwhile, no action has been initiated against the officer in-charge of the Satgaon Police Station, Monjit Burhagohain.
The case is being probed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Guwahati Central Police.
It may be noted that the Gauhati High Court had directed the Bharalumukh Police Station to register cases against nine police officials of that particular police station.
The court yesterday ordered Bharalumukh Police to register a case against Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ponjit Dowara.
In addition, the court’s direction mentioned that cases have to registered against Inspector Pritam Saikia, Sub-Inspector (SI) Kankan Mahanta, SI Afzal Hussain, ASI Sanat Kumar Mudoi, Constable Rajendra Yadav, Jadumoni Nath, Rubul Nath and Home Guard Babul Ali.
It may be noted that the direction of the court came in regard to a case pertaining to the inhuman torture of an accused inside the police station premises in 2018.
The complainant, Manoj Kumar Upadhyay had approached the court mentioning custodial torture during his three day detention for a case registered at Bharalumukh Police Station numbered 344/2018 u/s 120(B)/294/507/509/34 of IPC read with Section 67(A) of Information Technology Act, 2000.