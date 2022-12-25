Guwahati: Snatching Incident At Hengrabari Points To Rise In Crimes

Amid a rise in petty crimes in Guwahati, two miscreants snatched a bag from a resident in the Hengrabari area of the city on Saturday.
According to reports, the incident took place last night at around 10 pm near the office of the Directorate of Health Services, Swasthaya Bhawan at Hengrabari.
The victim, identified as Durgeshwar Barman said that he was headed home when two bike borne miscreants arrived and snatched the bag that he was carrying.
Meanwhile, a complaint has been registered in connection with the case at the Dispur Police Station by the victim.
It may be noted that the newly appointed Commissioner of Police (CP) of Guwahati Police, Diganta Borah admitted to a rise in crime rates in the city while addressing a press briefing on December 21.
Having said that there has been in a rise in crime rate in Guwahati, he said that the people should not be afraid.
Borah said, “We are working actively to prevent crimes. A total of 17 vehicles were reported stolen out of which seven were recovered. The culprits were also arrested by the police.”
Speaking further, he asked for the citizens’ support in curbing crimes in Guwahati. He said, “People should stay alert ahead of the year-end,” adding that chain snatching incidents are also on the rise and five such incidents were reported in the last week.
CP Borah also said, “We will flush out those who are terrorizing locals with illegal firearms. Patrolling during the night will be increased. Victims can call emergency number 112.”
“Traffic rules have also been toughened in the city. I ask landlords to keep an eye on the tenants in Guwahati and in case of any suspicious activity, report to the nearest police station,” he added.