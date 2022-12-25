Guwahati: Snatching Incident At Hengrabari Points To Rise In Crimes

Amid a rise in petty crimes in Guwahati, two miscreants snatched a bag from a resident in the Hengrabari area of the city on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident took place last night at around 10 pm near the office of the Directorate of Health Services, Swasthaya Bhawan at Hengrabari.

The victim, identified as Durgeshwar Barman said that he was headed home when two bike borne miscreants arrived and snatched the bag that he was carrying.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been registered in connection with the case at the Dispur Police Station by the victim.

It may be noted that the newly appointed Commissioner of Police (CP) of Guwahati Police, Diganta Borah admitted to a rise in crime rates in the city while addressing a press briefing on December 21.

Having said that there has been in a rise in crime rate in Guwahati, he said that the people should not be afraid.