Guwahati: Son Drugs Father To Loot Money Kept For Treatment

A sensational incident came to light in Guwahati on Sunday where a youth drugged his father to loot his own place.

As per reports, the incident took place at Bapuji Nagar in Guwahati’s Noonmati. The son reportedly injected his father with some narcotic substance that knocked him out, as he robbed the house.

Meanwhile, the father committed suicide after he came back to his senses, reports further mentioned.

Moreover, it has come to the fore that the son swiped off around Rs 3.5 lakhs that had been kept aside for the father’s treatment.

Furthermore, having taken the money, the son along with his wife is now absconding. Reports also mentioned that the son is a drug addict. He has been identified as Rahul Das.

An investigation in the matter has been initiated and the police are looking at all possible angles, informed an official.

