Guwahati: Son Drugs Father To Loot Money Kept For Treatment

A sensational incident came to light in Guwahati on Sunday where a youth drugged his father to loot his own place.
As per reports, the incident took place at Bapuji Nagar in Guwahati’s Noonmati. The son reportedly injected his father with some narcotic substance that knocked him out, as he robbed the house.
Meanwhile, the father committed suicide after he came back to his senses, reports further mentioned.
Moreover, it has come to the fore that the son swiped off around Rs 3.5 lakhs that had been kept aside for the father’s treatment.
Furthermore, having taken the money, the son along with his wife is now absconding. Reports also mentioned that the son is a drug addict. He has been identified as Rahul Das.
An investigation in the matter has been initiated and the police are looking at all possible angles, informed an official.
Earlier this week on Thursday, another incident came to the fore where miscreants robbed cash worth Rs 1.19 lakhs from a jawan of the Indian Army in broad daylight at Boko in Assam’s Kamrup district.
The victim jawan was identified as Raju Sangma. He had reportedly withdrawn the cash from the State Bank of India (SBI), Boko branch after which the incident took place.
Unidentified miscreants who had been following Sangma snatched the bag full of cash from him when he entered a saloon for a haircut. Though the jawan caught hold of one robber, the other fled from the spot with the bag.
Sangma reported the incident to the police after which an investigation was launched. In a similar incident, cash amounting to Rs 1.40 lakhs was robbed from a retired army jawan in Lumding in Hojai district of Assam.
The incident occurred near the Lumding College. The victim had withdrawn the cash from a bank and had kept it inside a box in his scooty. A miscreant tried to loot the money from the scooty. However, the people nearby managed to get hold of the robber and handed him to the police.
The thief was identified as Munia Das, a resident of Guwahati.