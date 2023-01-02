Guwahati

Guwahati: Thief Handed Over By Own Family After Escape From Custody

While being taken for routine medical examination, he managed to escape police custody, even with handcuffs on.
A notorious two-wheeler thief in Guwahati had escaped Bharalumukh Police's custody
Notorious two-wheeler thief Shibu Kumar was handed over to Bharalumukh Police in Guwahati by his own family members on Monday after he had escaped from police custody.

Shibu Kumar, a notorious two-wheeler thief who has been named in several incidents of theft across Guwahati, had been apprehended by Bharalumukh Police.

However, while being taken for routine medical examination, he managed to escape police custody, even with handcuffs on.

According to reports, Shibu Kumar is a resident of Fatasil Ambari area of Guwahati. Following his escape last night, he had fled to his home.

Early today morning, his family reportedly handed Kumar over to the police bringing the manhunt to a close.

The incident though will raise serious questions of the Bharalu Police as even amidst tight security arrangements, Shibu Kumar was able to flee while having his hands cuffed.

