Guwahati Traffic DCP Issues Guidelines Ahead Of Ind Vs SL Match

Ahead of the India versus Sri Lanka One Day International (ODI) match in Guwahati's ACA Barsapara Stadium on January 10, the city police have informed about several measures taken to ensure smooth vehicular traffic movement on the day of the match.

Talking to reporters ahead of the match in a press conference at the premises of ACA Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati today, Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hiranya Kumar Barman laid out a series of measures taken in light of the cricket match to be held on Tuesday.

An official notification in that regard was also sent out by the office of the Guwahati DCP (Traffic). It read, "To ensure safety of public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed on the day of One Day International Cricket Match between India and Sri Lanka to be held at ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati on 10 January, 2023."

Restrictions on the movement of vehicles

Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of four wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 7 am to 11:30 pm on January 10, 2023.

Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on AK Azad road and AK Dev road from 7 am to 11:30 pm on January 10, 2003.

AK Azad Road (Lakhra road) shall be one way from 10 am to 11:30 pm on January 10, 2023. The vehicles shall be allowed to ply from Cycle Factory side towards Lakhra Chariali. Vehicles shall not be allowed to enter from Lakhra Chariali except car pass holders for the match, school buses and emergency vehicles including ambulances, fire tenders etc.

On January 10, 2023, Barsapara Road from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali shall be one way for vehicles with car passes. Vehicles without car passes shall not be allowed to enter from Barsapara Tiniali except local residents. There will be no entry of vehicles from Dhirenpara Tiniali towards Barsapara Stadium.

Entry gate to the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on 10 January, 2023

Gate No 1B: This gate is earmarked for the invitees only with car passes. Vehicles will enter via AK Azad Road towards Barsapara Tiniali to Barsapara Stadium.

There will be six (06) Gates for the entry of spectators

Gate No 2 on Barsapara Road, vehicles will enter via Barsapara Tiniali (AK Azad Road).

Gate No 3 on RG Barua Path, vehicles will enter via Godrej Gali/Rolling Mill (AK Azad Road).

Gate No. 4 on Rolling Mill Road, vehicles will enter via Rolling Mill Tiniali (AK Azad Road).

Gate No. 5 on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path, vehicles will enter via Raghunath Road (AK Deb Road).

Gate No. 6 on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path, vehicles will enter via Raghunath Road (AK Deb Road).

Gate No 7 on Barsapara road, vehicles will enter via Barsapara Tiniali (AK Azad Road).

Parking of vehicles

Coming via AK Deb Road

Champabati Field.

Ganeshpara Field.

Datalpara Field.

Champabati Field to Garchuk Tinali (Single line road side parking in one side).

Ambari Rangpathar Field.

PWD Field, Fatasil Ambari.

Coming via AK Azad Road

Lutuma Field.

Cycle Factory Field near Vishal marriage hall.

Lalganesh to Saukuchi bridge (Single line road side parking in one side)

Sunrise club, Colony Bazar to Barsapara BSNL office (Single line road side parking in one side).

Rolling mill parking field.

Kalimandir Spring club field, Colony Bazar.

New Padmashree Club Field, SR Choudhury Path, Kahilipara.

"Guwahati Traffic Police requests every citizen to extend cooperation for grand success of One Day International Cricket mach. Please approach the on duty Police Officer for any kind of assistance," added the notification.