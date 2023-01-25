Guwahati: Woman Found Dead Inside Hotel Room; Husband Absconding

A sensational case of an alleged murder has come to fore in Guwahati wherein the lifeless body of a woman was recovered from inside a hotel room in Fancy Bazar area on Wednesday.

The incident was reported from Hotel Rajhans located in the midst of Fancy Bazar.

According to information, the woman and her husband had been staying in the hotel since January 14 and used to hardly come out of the room.

Hotel authorities informed that the room had been completely shut since Tuesday which raised suspicion among them. Upon unlocking the room with the master key, the lifeless body of the woman was found.

It is suspected that the woman was murdered by her husband as the latter was nowhere to be found when the corpse was discovered.

The victim woman has been identified as Taznima Khatum.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene after receiving information about the alleged murder.

Further investigation is underway.