Guwahati: Woman Succumbs After Being Thrashed

In a tragic incident in Guwahati on Sunday, a woman died after being repeatedly thrashed by a man.

According to reports, the incident took place at Raghunath Path in the Fatasil Ambari locality of Guwahati. The man reportedly thrashed the woman badly, after which she succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased woman was identified by officials as Maina Bodo. Police said that an investigation has been initiated in this regard.

Meanwhile, the accused in the case has been identified as Nizam Ali. However, police are yet to apprehend him.

Further details in this regard are awaited.

Earlier in November last year, a shocking case of attempted homicide came to light in Guwahati where a youth was attacked by another with a sharp weapon in broad daylight.

The incident took place in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam area. An assailant reportedly tried to slit the throat of a person with a razor blade at Bamunimaidam market.

The victim was identified as Jitu Kalita, a resident of North Jyotinagar locality in the city. Meanwhile, Chandmari Police detained the assailant.