Guwahati: Woman Succumbs After Being Thrashed

In a tragic incident in Guwahati on Sunday, a woman died after being repeatedly thrashed by a man.
According to reports, the incident took place at Raghunath Path in the Fatasil Ambari locality of Guwahati. The man reportedly thrashed the woman badly, after which she succumbed to her injuries.
The deceased woman was identified by officials as Maina Bodo. Police said that an investigation has been initiated in this regard.
Meanwhile, the accused in the case has been identified as Nizam Ali. However, police are yet to apprehend him.
Further details in this regard are awaited.
Earlier in November last year, a shocking case of attempted homicide came to light in Guwahati where a youth was attacked by another with a sharp weapon in broad daylight.
The incident took place in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam area. An assailant reportedly tried to slit the throat of a person with a razor blade at Bamunimaidam market.
The victim was identified as Jitu Kalita, a resident of North Jyotinagar locality in the city. Meanwhile, Chandmari Police detained the assailant.
Officials identified the assailant as Jitumoni Kalita, a resident of Kushalnagar in Guwahati. Police suspected that the attempt to murder arose out of a quarrel between the two.
Police informed that the quarrel broke out between the two over just Rs 50. Both persons involved in the incident were reportedly in an inebriated condition.
It may be noted that earlier that month, Guwahati Police arrested a man from Hatigaon area for allegedly murdering his own wife.
The accused, identified as Hussain Ali Ahmed, was apprehended from Juripaar area. Sources informed that Hussain had bludgeoned his wife to death for reasons currently unknown. The police informed that he will be thoroughly questioned.
The deceased woman was identified as Sumi Begum.The arrest was made following a complaint by the woman’s family at Hatigaon police station.
The couple had tied the knot 12 years ago. The reason for the husband’s extreme step remained a mystery.