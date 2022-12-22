Guwahati: Youth Drags Woman By Hair From Car At Khanapara

In a harrowing incident, a miscreant dragged a woman by her hair from his car in Guwahati’s Khanapara on Wednesday after she reportedly rejected his advances.
According to reports, the incident took place last night in front of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Khanapara. The miscreant arrived in his car and started performing dangerous stunts while making lewd gestures towards the woman.
The victim told that after facing this, she rejected his advances and termed him as a drug addict which got him enraged. The youth then went on to grab the victim’s hair from inside his car and dragged her along the road for a while before letting go.
Following the incident, local police soon reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The identity of the miscreant was established as Rohan Agarwal.
Having witnessed the incident, the locals reportedly went after him and caught him near Bhetapara after a long chase.
Meanwhile, Dispur Police has also seized the car, a Maruti WagonR having registration number AS 01 BD 9455, that was involved in the incident last night.
Following the incident, a tense atmosphere gripped the locals of the region with many women coming out in support of the victim.
This comes following directions of strict vigil against road traffic rule violators from newly appointed Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Borah.
Addressing the media following his appointment, Borah admitted to a rise in crimes in the city and said that the city police was ready to deal with it and will take strict actions against violators.
Having identified a rise in crimes during the night, the new Guwahati Police Commissioner said that patrolling during the night will be increased and made more vigilant in order to prevent crimes during that time.
He also urged victims to reach out on emergency number 112 for assistance from the police.