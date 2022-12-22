Guwahati: Youth Drags Woman By Hair From Car At Khanapara

In a harrowing incident, a miscreant dragged a woman by her hair from his car in Guwahati’s Khanapara on Wednesday after she reportedly rejected his advances.

According to reports, the incident took place last night in front of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Khanapara. The miscreant arrived in his car and started performing dangerous stunts while making lewd gestures towards the woman.

The victim told that after facing this, she rejected his advances and termed him as a drug addict which got him enraged. The youth then went on to grab the victim’s hair from inside his car and dragged her along the road for a while before letting go.

Following the incident, local police soon reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The identity of the miscreant was established as Rohan Agarwal.

Having witnessed the incident, the locals reportedly went after him and caught him near Bhetapara after a long chase.