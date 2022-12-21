Guwahati: Youth Run Over By Train In Chandmari

A youth was killed after being run over by a train in Guwahati’s Chandmari area on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as one Robin, was a resident of Nijorapara area in the city.

Sources said that incident took place when the victim was crossing the rail tracks from under a stationary train at Chandmari rail crossing.

However, the train started moving just when he was under it, which resulted in him losing a limb.

He died of blood loss within minutes, sources further informed, adding that the youth was in an inebriated state during the incident.

Meanwhile, authorities reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.