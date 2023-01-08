Assam Governor Declares Half Day Local Holiday in Kamrup (M) on Jan 10

The Governor of Assam declared half day local holiday on January 10 for the occasion of ODI match between India and Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

The holiday will be implemented within Kamrup (Metro) district.

The notice read, “The Governor of Assam is pleased to declare half day local holiday on 10th January, 2023 within the Kamrup (Metro) district on the occasion of ODI match between India and Sri Lanka to be held on 10/01/2023 at Barsapara ACA Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.”

“All State Govt. offices, educational institutions within the jurisdiction of Kamrup (Metro) district will remain closed after 1:00 P.M. on account of this half day local holiday,” it added.

It may be mentioned that after hosting the second T20 in the three match series between India and South Africa in October last year, this will be another big international match for cricket fans in Guwahati to enjoy.