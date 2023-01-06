Huge Quantity Of Ganja Seized at Guwahati Railway Station

A huge quantity of ganja was recovered from a train at Guwahati railway station on Friday.

During a routine check, the Guwahati Railway Police (GRP) seized 42.32 kilograms of ganja from Tambaram special train today afternoon.

According to information, the ganja was packed inside two rucksack bags that was found below the seat.

No arrests have been made so far in connection to the seizure. The estimated cost of the ganja is said to be in lakhs.

Further investigation is underway.

Recently, security forces seized a huge quantity of ganja worth crores from a train at Kamakhya railway station in Guwahati.

The ganja was seized from Brahmaputra Mail train during a joint operation by Guwahati Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Four persons including women have been arrested in connection to the seizure, identified as Biseshwar Yadav, Ahidur Rahman, Khushbu Devi and Lalita Devi.

It is learned that the drugs were being smuggled to Bihar from Agartala, however, it was seized at Guwahati by alert security forces.