The Ideal Farmer Awardee Soneswar Konwar passed away on Wednesday night in Assam’s Khetri.

Konwar died due to old age ailments at his residence in Malaybari.

Soneswar Konwar was awarded with Ideal Farmer in the year 1990 by the state government for his contributions in farming.

He was involved in various programs and his death has left a shadow of mourning in the area.