India’s Largest IMFL Company Radico Khaitan Launches 4 Brands in Assam

Radico Khaitan, India’s largest IMFL Company, launched its 4 power brands in Assam at a successful event held in Guwahati on January 11.

The premium brands - Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection Whisky, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Morpheus XO Premium Brandy and Magic Moments Dazzle Vodka which are now launched in Assam, have garnered overwhelming response across the country and overseas over the years.

With this launch, the consumers in Assam will have access to Radico Khaitan’s premium range of products and will get to experience the ‘superior’ taste.

Addressing the gathering during the launching ceremony, Mr. Amar Sinha, the Chief Operating Officer of Radico Khaitan said, “Assam is a power state of northeast and we are thrilled to bring our power brands to resonate with the state’s spirit. The market situation is extremely encouraging and we feel the state is always up for upgradation and experimentation. We are launching these brands at a very festive time as it is Bihu. We are confident that the people of Assam will make our brands a part of their celebrations. It is our gift to them to mark the festive season.”

He also added, “launching these brands are a stepping stone to a host of other big plans that we have for the state which will be announced in due course of time.”

Introduced in 2009 for the people who ‘Dare to Dream’, Morpheus Premium XO Brandy was Radico Khaitan’s first initiative towards premiumisation. The Company gained more confidence in the premiumisation approach as, while growing further, this brand took over 60 percent of the market share, becoming a leader in the Brandy space.

Launched as the luxury brand extension of the renowned brand, Magic Moments, Magic Moments Dazzle Vodka was launched in October 2021. Available in 2 variants - Magic Moments Dazzle Gold and Magic Moments Dazzle Vanilla, the Company introduced this brand extension in Delhi, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana in the first phase.