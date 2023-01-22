JSF Organises ‘Signature Campaign Awareness Meeting’ in Guwahati

Janasankhya Samadhan Foundation (JSF) on Sunday organised a ‘Signature Campaign Awareness Meeting’ at Sri Sri Madhavdev International Auditorium in Kalakshetra.

The meeting was chaired by JSF Assam Pradesh President Pankaj Talukdar.

JSF National President Anil Chowdhury and National Coordinator Mamata Sehgal delivered keynote addresses at the meeting.

Addressing National Secretaries General Krishna Murari and Harendra Bora, conscious citizens of Guwahati city, JSF Presidents of North Eastern States, journalists and workers from various districts of Assam, the National President said, “Security of livelihood of future generations and unity of the country -There is no alternative to a strict population control law in the country to A population law gives the government a right to control the population of a country - a right that the governments of European countries as well as Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand etc. have. India is now behind China in terms of population size. China has a population density of 153 people per square km, compared to 470 in India.”

“China is three times larger than India. Our country is one of the most populous countries in the world. Population explosion is like an atomic bomb. Without strict legal controls, population explosion leads to sharp increases in unemployment, price increases, environmental destruction, encroachment and eventually civil war. We should learn from the temporary European country of Serbia and the African country of Sudan. The government should not be afraid of losing power. They are demanding strict population control laws in the interest of the state. The majority of the people have also understood. The current time is right time for a population control law,” Chowdhury added.