Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Appointed Acting Chief Justice of Gauhati HC

Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar has been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

In an official notification, the Department of Justice (Appointment Division) stated that - in the exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, senior most puisne Judge of the Guwahati High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court, with effect from January 12, 2023, consequent upon the retirement of Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya, Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court.

Born on 1st March 1963 in Imphal, Manipur, too (Late) Justice N. Ibotombi Singh of the Gauhati High Court, who had also served as the first Advocate General of Manipur and N. Gomati Devi.

On completion of his schooling at Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith, Purulia, West Bengal and Pre University Course in Science from St. Anthony's College, Shillong, he graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University with B.A. (Hons.) in Political Science in 1983. He obtained his degree in Law (L.L.B.) from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University in 1986 and enrolled as an advocate in the same year. He also Attended the six months' "Commonwealth Young Lawyers' Course" at the University of London in 1992.

After a brief practice in the Supreme Court of India, he shifted practice under the Gauhati High Court, the then common High Court of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. Kotiswar also practised in the Central Administrative Tribunal, Guwahati and the Subordinate Courts in Manipur.

Moreover, he was also the Standing Counsel for various Government Departments, the Government of Manipur, and public undertakings/institutions. It also appeared before a number of Commissions in Manipur constituted under the Commission of Inquiry Act, of 1952.