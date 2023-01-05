Guwahati: Landslide Kills 1 in Khetri

A landslide claimed life of a person in Assam’s Sonapur on Thursday.
According to sources, the landslide was reported in Khetri where a man died while excavating soil.
The deceased has been identified as Deepak Baruah.
Further details underway.
On December last year, two workers were killed in a landslide killed Cachar district.
The landslide occurred at a building construction site in Jirighat where the workers were working when the landslide buried at least five workers in the ground.
The deceased were identified as Krishna Das and Padma Mura and the other three workers were rescued in critically injured condition.
The workers were working at the construction site of Ramen Das’ building when the incident occurred.