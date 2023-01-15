Guwahati

BREAKING: Latasil PS OC Injured In Road Mishap In Guwahati

The car that met with the accident is a Mahindra Bolero bearing registration numbers AS 30 9253.
The officer in-charge of Latasil Police Station in Guwahati was injured in a road mishap
The Officer in-Charge of Latasil Police Station in Guwahati, Nitul Das was injured along with the driver of the police vehicle that met with an accident at Ganeshguri on Sunday.

According to reports, it is being suspected that the driver of the police car was under the influence of alcohol leading to the incident.

The car that met with the accident is a Mahindra Bolero bearing registration numbers AS 30 9253. Both the driver and the police official were injured in the mishap.

Further details are awaited.

