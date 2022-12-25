Leopard Attacks Guwahati Man in Ganeshpara

Guwahati residents were left in terror after a leopard attacked a man in Ganeshpara on Sunday.

According to sources, the incident took place in Datalpara where the man sustained injuries.

The injured went to take path near a well at his residence when the leopard attacked him.

Following the incident, he was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The residents of the area were left terrified after the incident happened.

The locals said that the leopard has been causing terror in the area and today’s incident has terrified them

Meanwhile, the forest department officials reached the spot and caught the leopard by tranquilizing him.