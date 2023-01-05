Leopard Cub Rescued in Guwahati

A leopard cub was rescued from a residence in Guwahati on Wednesday night.

According to sources, the cub entered the residence of Ashutosh Pal at Krishna Nagar in Maligaon.

After finding the leopard cub at their residence, Pal immediately informed the police about the incident.

Goshala Police arrived at the scene and rescued the calf.

Meanwhile, the locals said they had seen him roaming freely in the area earlier also.

The police after rescuing handed over the cub to the forest department.