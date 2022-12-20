Guwahati: Man Allegedly Hit By Stray Bullet From Firing Range at Rani

In a shocking incident, a man sustained bullet injuries at Rani in the outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday afternoon.

According to sources, the incident took place in front of Carmel School near Rani Police Station when he was on his way to pick up his child from the school.

The man has been identified as Milan Das, a resident of Tarapati area. He sustained bullet injuries on his right hand.

Das was immediately rushed to Rani Community Health Centre.

Meanwhile, locals suspect that the bullet came from a nearby firing range, however, the exact cause is yet to be established.

Few days back, a civilian sustained major bullet injury after forest personnel open fired suspecting him to be a poacher in Baksa.