Massive Opium Consignment Seized at Guwahati Railway Station

In yet another major haul, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Paltan bazar police seized a massive consignment of opium from a train at Guwahati railway station on Saturday.

Sources said that the police seized around 12 kilograms of opium were recovered from New Delhi-bound Rajdhani express train that halted in Guwahati.

The estimated market value of the opium is said to be around 10 lakhs.

The opium was recovered from small satchel bags packed inside a large rucksack bag that had no attendees

It is learned that the drugs were being smuggled from Dimapur.

No arrests were made in connection to the seizure, police informed.

Further investigation is on.

Earlier yesterday, the GRP, during a routine check, seized 42.32 kilograms of ganja from Tambaram special train. No arrests were made as it had no attendees.