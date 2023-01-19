Nilmani Phookan’s Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours

The last rites of noted Assamese poet Nilmani Phookan were performed at the Bhootnath cremation ground in Guwahati with full state honour on Thursday.

Assam Finance minister Ajanta Neog, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Borah, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro Pallav Gopal Jha, along with several other family members and well wishers of Phookan were present during the last rites.

The noted poet passed away earlier today following age-related ailments. He breathed his last at 11.55 am at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Phookan was admitted to the GMCH yesterday night in critical condition and was undergoing treatment.

Notably, Phookan has made huge contributions in the field of literature and his work, replete with symbolism, was inspired by French symbolism and a representative of the genre in Assamese poetry.

Nilmani Phookan was the third recipient of India’s highest literary award, Jnanpith Award, after Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya and Mamoni Raisom Goswami.

The ‘Jnanpith Award’ was conferred to him by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a function at Rabindra Bhawan in Guwahati on April 11, 2022 for his lifetime contribution in literature.