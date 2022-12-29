No Of Constituencies Will Not Change: Ashok Singhal On Delimitation

Assam cabinet minister Ashok Singhal on Thursday said that the number of constituencies will not change but the constituency boundaries will be reviewed during the delimitation process initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

This comes after an important meeting convened at the residence of Minister Ashok Singhal earlier in the day regarding the delimitation process which was attended by several ministers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Assam.

According to reports, the meeting was attended by several leaders including Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Atul Bora, Phani Bhusan Choudhury.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal said, “The number of constituencies will not change. No new constituency will be added or existing constituencies will not be removed.”

He said, “The only changes that will take place will be regarding the constituency boundaries and their names. The matter has been taken up following instructions from the Supreme Court.”

“The changes in constituencies will happen before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We cannot overlook directions of the Supreme Court,” added Singhal.

Speaking on the matter, cabinet minister Atul Bora said, “We welcome this decision and everything will go ahead according to plans.”