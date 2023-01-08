Guwahati

Pandit Hemchandra Goswami’s 151st Birth Anniversary Observed in Guwahati

The event was organised under the aegis of Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Foundation.
Pratidin Time

The 151st birth anniversary of Pandit Hemchandra Goswami was observed at Vivekananda Kendra in Guwahati on Sunday.

The event was attended by Assam Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary, Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, MLA Parmananda Rajbongshi, former president of Assam Sahitya Sabha Dr Dhrubajyoti Borah, former General Secretary Basanta Kumar Goswami, Vice president Mrinalini Devi, newly elected President Dr Surjya Hazarika, grandson of Hemchnadra Goswami Dr Nava Goswami and several others.

The event started by ceremonial lighting Mrinalini Devi and Nava Goswami paid tribute to his grandfather.

A book on Pandit Hemchandra Goswami
Following the tribute, the President of Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Foundation and eminent educationist Ganesh Goswami delivered the welcome speech.

Folk singer Mrigakshi Tamuli performed Borgeet at the event.

Biswajit Daimary launched a book comprising the literary works of Hemchandra Goswami edited by Dr Surjya Hazarika at the event.

The event also featured a documentary covering various known and unknown facts based on the life of the litterateur.

