Pandit Hemchandra Goswami’s 151st Birth Anniversary Observed in Guwahati

The 151st birth anniversary of Pandit Hemchandra Goswami was observed at Vivekananda Kendra in Guwahati on Sunday.

The event was organised under the aegis of Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Foundation.

The event was attended by Assam Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary, Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, MLA Parmananda Rajbongshi, former president of Assam Sahitya Sabha Dr Dhrubajyoti Borah, former General Secretary Basanta Kumar Goswami, Vice president Mrinalini Devi, newly elected President Dr Surjya Hazarika, grandson of Hemchnadra Goswami Dr Nava Goswami and several others.

The event started by ceremonial lighting Mrinalini Devi and Nava Goswami paid tribute to his grandfather.