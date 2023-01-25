Guwahati: Pedestrian Dies On-Spot After Being Hit by Dumper

A pedestrian died on-spot after being hit by a dumper in Guwahati on Tuesday night.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Lalmati when a speeding dumper hit the pedestrian while he was trying to cross the road.

After being hit by the dumper, the pedestrian died on spot.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, the driver of the dumper fled the scene after the accident.

Last Monday, one truck and two dumpers collided with each other in Boko night and caught fire.

According to sources, two persons burned to death after the vehicles caught fire following the collision.

The deceased were identified as driver Bhadreswar Patgiri and handyman Krishna Das.

Another driver was grievously injured following the incident.

Moreover, a nearby shop also caught fire in the incident.

Meanwhile, fire brigades rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.