Pratidin Time Journo Latest Victim Amid Rampant Thefts In Guwahati

Amid rampant thefts in Guwahati, a Pratidin Time journalist became the latest target of burglars on Friday.
The incident took place at Pratidin Time journalist Deba Pratim Baruah’s rented space at Akasi Path, Ambikagirinagar in Guwahati last night.
According to initial reports, thieves jumped the main gate, broke the window hook and took off with two mobile phones. Thieves also shut the two main outlets at the front and the back from outside before fleeing from the scene.
A complaint has been filed at the Geetanagar Police Station by the victim journalist. This comes amid a recent rise in crimes in the city.
Meanwhile, the victim Deba Pratim Baruah said, “I was awake till around 3 am last night after which I went to sleep. At around 6.30 am when I woke up and looked around for my phone, I found that it was missing.”
“I noticed that the window had been broken in from. I had several important documents and other sensitive information on it and it will be a big problem for me now. As journalists, we always speak for others but now, having fallen victim to it myself, I am at a loss of words,” added the journalist.
A close eye will now be on the police investigation in the matter with newly appointed Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Borah urged for a tough stance from the city’s police force.
Amid a sudden spurt in crimes of all kinds in Guwahati, CP Diganta Borah had admitted to it and assured the police will spring to action soon and such incidents will be curbed.
Having recently taken over charge Diganta Borah addressed the media in December saying that there has been in a rise in crime rate in Guwahati but the people should not be afraid.
Borah had said, “We are working actively to prevent crimes. A total of 17 vehicles were reported stolen out of which seven were recovered. The culprits were also arrested by the police.”
Speaking further, he asked for the citizens’ support in curbing crimes in Guwahati. He said, “People should stay alert ahead of the year-end,” adding that chain snatching incidents are also on the rise and five such incidents were reported in the last week.
CP Borah had also said, “We will flush out those who are terrorizing locals with illegal firearms. Patrolling during the night will be increased. Victims can call emergency number 112.”
“Traffic rules have also been toughened in the city. I ask landlords to keep an eye on the tenants in Guwahati and in case of any suspicious activity, report to the nearest police station,” he added.