Pratidin Time Journo Latest Victim Amid Rampant Thefts In Guwahati

Amid rampant thefts in Guwahati, a Pratidin Time journalist became the latest target of burglars on Friday.

The incident took place at Pratidin Time journalist Deba Pratim Baruah’s rented space at Akasi Path, Ambikagirinagar in Guwahati last night.

According to initial reports, thieves jumped the main gate, broke the window hook and took off with two mobile phones. Thieves also shut the two main outlets at the front and the back from outside before fleeing from the scene.

A complaint has been filed at the Geetanagar Police Station by the victim journalist. This comes amid a recent rise in crimes in the city.

Meanwhile, the victim Deba Pratim Baruah said, “I was awake till around 3 am last night after which I went to sleep. At around 6.30 am when I woke up and looked around for my phone, I found that it was missing.”

“I noticed that the window had been broken in from. I had several important documents and other sensitive information on it and it will be a big problem for me now. As journalists, we always speak for others but now, having fallen victim to it myself, I am at a loss of words,” added the journalist.

A close eye will now be on the police investigation in the matter with newly appointed Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Borah urged for a tough stance from the city’s police force.