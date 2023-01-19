Renowned author Vijay Kumar Dewan passes away

Renowned Guwahati-based author Vijay Kumar Dewan passed away on Wednesday (January 18) in Guwahati following serious health ailments.

Dewan, who passed away at age 78, had written more than a hundred law books. He had been socially active in various causes and has been part of many organizations such as All India Cine Writer's Association, Punjabi Sabha, Cooperative Bank, Bar Council, Lions Club International and several others.

Vijay Kumar Dewan was a lawyer by profession. He had practiced law in his early years from 1968-1972. His first work was ‘Rent Control Legislation’ written in 1973 and published in 1975 by Orient Law House. He went on to write several other books on the legal matter.

He wrote on the subjects like North East local Acts, Cases and Materials on IPC; the Prosecution System in India; Law of Injunction; Key to Injunction, Consumer Digest; Election Lows; Terrorist Act; Commentary on Arbitration Act (2 volumes); Criminal References in 2 volumes; Bail and Remand; Low relating to Dowry; Low relating to Offences Against Women; Low of Maintenance; Low relating to Foreigners and Citizenship; Supreme Court on Civil References from 1950 to 2001 in 4 volumes; Dishonour of Cheque and few others.

The last book that Vijay Kumar Dewan authored was ‘Cruelty & Offences Against Husband’.

His sudden demise has left his family members grief-stricken. He is survived by a son and two daughters.