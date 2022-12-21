REVA University Presents 'Panchavaktram' in Guwahati

REVA University presented Panchavaktram ‘a performance to throw light upon burning issues like climate change and gender equality through dance’ at Pragjyoti ITA Cultural Complex, Guwahati. The event was presided over by Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Hon'ble Chancellor of REVA University.
The presence of eminent people included, Hiran Chandra Nath (ADG of Police, Special Branch, Government of India), Rita Chowdhury (Indian Poet, Novelist and Sahitya Akademi Awardee, Director of National Book Trust, India), Dr. Prashanna Gogoi (Sangeeta Natak Akademi Awardee, Director, North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), Dimapur, Nagaland), Ramakrishna Talukdar (Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee, Sattriya Dance Exponent), Bipul Chandra Das, Bishnu Rabha Bota and Surendra Memorial Awardee, Eminent Kathak Exponent, Eminent Singer Manisha Hazarika's (Bhupen Hazarika's sister in law).
As the students of School of Performing Arts and Indic Studies showcased their talent, Dr. P. Shyama Raju (Hon’ble Chancellor, REVA University) shared his thoughts, “In keeping with the G20 Summit which has further plotted our country on the Global map and aligned with the SDGs and the theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future REVA University has been staging Pancavaktram in various parts of the country to spread the message of the Indian Knowledge System and of the role that HEIs play in promoting this amongst the youth."
Dr. Vidya Shimladka (Director, School of Performing Arts and Indic Studies, REVA University) said, “Art in education and education through arts are powerful tools in creating awareness about societal issues. The School of Performing Arts and Indic Studies is committed in providing high standards of education in Arts. It is also our primary responsibility to create awareness about saving mother earth from our greedy wants. This production also rises above all boundaries by propagating the philosophy of ‘Sahadharma’, bringing harmony within oneself and the society.”
With an aim to emphasize upon the importance of curtailing wastage of natural resources and considering man and woman as yin and yang to each other, the production aimed at culling out rare stories from medieval tests depicting the harmonious marriage of the five elements: Bhoomi, Jal, Agni, Vayu and Akash to create a world as we see. The same elements are manifestations of Shiva’s five forms: Sadyojata, Vamadeva, Aghora, Tatpurusha and Eshana which were represented in dance form.
Through dance form Mohiniyattam, the concept of creation of earth was showcased, the embodiment of Sadyojata that derives Bhoomi with the help of Parvati. The group of Odissi Dancers on the other hand suavely represented the second element Jal personified by their version of Vamadeva and the existence of Ganga. The act of how the importance of ‘Agnija’ – an Amsha of Shiva, epitome of light was realized after her abandonment was portrayed by Bharatnatyam performers who depicted the Aghora facet of Lord Shiva that manifests element 'Agni'. Tatpurusha embodiment of Tatva Vayu was presented in Kuchipudi Dance Style emphasizing its essential nature without which the other elements cannot survive, finally culminating into the last act of portrayal of Eshana, Shiva’s fifth form that manifests Akash. The universe that reverberates with the sound of ‘Om’ emanated first from Shiva's damaru and this quintessential fact from Indian mythology was presented by Kathak Dancers.