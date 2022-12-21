REVA University Presents 'Panchavaktram' in Guwahati

REVA University presented Panchavaktram ‘a performance to throw light upon burning issues like climate change and gender equality through dance’ at Pragjyoti ITA Cultural Complex, Guwahati. The event was presided over by Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Hon'ble Chancellor of REVA University.

The presence of eminent people included, Hiran Chandra Nath (ADG of Police, Special Branch, Government of India), Rita Chowdhury (Indian Poet, Novelist and Sahitya Akademi Awardee, Director of National Book Trust, India), Dr. Prashanna Gogoi (Sangeeta Natak Akademi Awardee, Director, North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), Dimapur, Nagaland), Ramakrishna Talukdar (Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee, Sattriya Dance Exponent), Bipul Chandra Das, Bishnu Rabha Bota and Surendra Memorial Awardee, Eminent Kathak Exponent, Eminent Singer Manisha Hazarika's (Bhupen Hazarika's sister in law).

As the students of School of Performing Arts and Indic Studies showcased their talent, Dr. P. Shyama Raju (Hon’ble Chancellor, REVA University) shared his thoughts, “In keeping with the G20 Summit which has further plotted our country on the Global map and aligned with the SDGs and the theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future REVA University has been staging Pancavaktram in various parts of the country to spread the message of the Indian Knowledge System and of the role that HEIs play in promoting this amongst the youth."

Dr. Vidya Shimladka (Director, School of Performing Arts and Indic Studies, REVA University) said, “Art in education and education through arts are powerful tools in creating awareness about societal issues. The School of Performing Arts and Indic Studies is committed in providing high standards of education in Arts. It is also our primary responsibility to create awareness about saving mother earth from our greedy wants. This production also rises above all boundaries by propagating the philosophy of ‘Sahadharma’, bringing harmony within oneself and the society.”