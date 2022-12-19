Sadin-Pratidin Achiever Awards 2022 To Be Held At USTM Today

The eighth edition of the Achiever Awards under the patronage of the Sadin-Pratidin Group will be held on Monday at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) auditorium.

Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind will be attending the event as the chief guest alongside Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Several noted personalities like academicians, educationists, intellectuals and members of political parties and organizations will be a part of the event.

Men and women, who have excelled in their different walks of life and have worked towards the betterment of the society, will be felicitated during the award function.

In addition, several journalists who have had an impact on the society with their reporting will also be presented with awards.

Last year, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had attended as the guest of honour alongside the Assam CM. The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein was also present as the special guest.

Litterateur Rongbong Terang was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award last time out for his contributions in the field of literature.