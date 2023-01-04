Sight First Celebrates World Braille Day In Guwahati

Sight First, a leading organization working for the welfare of the disabled, especially the visually impaired, celebrated the occasion of World Braille Day, the birthday of Louis Braille, with a special event. Padma Shri Bartha Dakhar was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at a solemn ceremony held at NEDFi Hall, Dispur, Guwahati.

The event was inaugurated by Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Bora and Kamalbir Singh Jaggi, Chairman, National Institute for the Blind, Dehradun delivered a special lecture on Louis Braille.

Speaking as the chief guest, Jayanta Baruah, owner of Sadin-Pratidin Group and Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, described the Braille system as a wonderful invention by Louis Braille, who lost his eyesight in an accident as a child.

He said that as a tribute to the efforts of Louis Braille, he has published the Braille version of Hemkosh inspired by Hem Chandra Baruah for the convenience of visually impaired students who have faced problems in getting an education. Baruah said this effort of his gave him the most joy and contentment.