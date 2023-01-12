Special Pilgrimage Ferry To Be Launched Soon: Jayanta Mallabaruah

Assam tourism minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Thursday said that special pilgrimage ferry services will be introduced in Guwahati that will take pilgrims on a journey covering major temples on either banks of the Brahmaputra.
This was among the major decisions taken today at the Assam Cabinet meeting held at Janata Bhawan in Dispur. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah addressed reporters at the end of the meeting, informing of the decisions taken during the meeting. He said that the special ferry service will be under the Centre’s Sagar Mala Project.
“This is an important decision for the tourism sector in the state. Under the Sagar Mala Project, the ferry service will cover all pilgrimage sites on either banks of the Brahmaputra,” Jayanta Mallabaruah said.
He said, “The ferry service will ply from Kamakhya to Ashwaklanta temple. From there it will head to Umananda temple. The final stop on the pilgrimage will be Doul Govinda Mandir in North Guwahati."
Meanwhile, Mallabaruah who also has the skill development portfolio under him, informed that a special board will be set up for skill development. “Within two months, technical education will take a new shape in the state,” he said.
The minister said, “The skill development board will also be set up within the next two months. We will require 5,000 technicians in the coming times as digital meters will be installed in 44 lakh houses.”
“The total expenditure in this regard will be Rs 4,662 crores. A 50 megawatt Solar Park will be set up at Borsola,” added Jayanta Mallabaruah.
Moreover, the cabinet minister also said that Legal Metrology department of the government of Assam will now be merged with the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department.
In another major announcement, he further informed that the time limit for application under the Basundhara Scheme has been extended till March 31.