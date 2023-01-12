Special Pilgrimage Ferry To Be Launched Soon: Jayanta Mallabaruah

Assam tourism minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Thursday said that special pilgrimage ferry services will be introduced in Guwahati that will take pilgrims on a journey covering major temples on either banks of the Brahmaputra.

This was among the major decisions taken today at the Assam Cabinet meeting held at Janata Bhawan in Dispur. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah addressed reporters at the end of the meeting, informing of the decisions taken during the meeting. He said that the special ferry service will be under the Centre’s Sagar Mala Project.

“This is an important decision for the tourism sector in the state. Under the Sagar Mala Project, the ferry service will cover all pilgrimage sites on either banks of the Brahmaputra,” Jayanta Mallabaruah said.

He said, “The ferry service will ply from Kamakhya to Ashwaklanta temple. From there it will head to Umananda temple. The final stop on the pilgrimage will be Doul Govinda Mandir in North Guwahati."